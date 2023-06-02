People are also reading…
USDA’s National Average Base Hog price faded 4 cents Thursday on strong 20k head volume to $86.58. The CME Lean Hog Index was $79.53 on 5/30, down by 55 cents. Pork cutout futures followed suit with a 70c gain for June, but $1.50 to $1.70 losses in the other nearby contracts. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Thursday was 41 cents higher to $85.68, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Lean hogs gave back some of their hard-won gains on Thursday, according to the Hightower Report. There could be some more back and fill today but last week’s low looks solid.