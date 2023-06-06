People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures settled mostly lower, with the back months holding gains. The June contract ended the day down by $1.02, while October was up by 72 cents. USDA’s quoted the National Pork Carcass Cutout Value at $89.06 after a $4.34 increase. Bellies were a sharp $24.51 higher to $102.86, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
The strong pork market could continue to support lean hog prices today. The USDA pork cutout, released after the close yesterday, came in at $87.81, its highest since Dec. 27 and up $4.01 from Friday, according to the Hightower Report.