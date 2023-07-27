In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $2.78 to $103.53/cwt.
- National live was $80.99, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.33 lower to $105.23
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up $1.98 to $114.73/cwt.
“The weekly FAS Export Sales report showed 25,485 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended July 20,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 32% increase for the week and was 18% above the same week last year, led by sales to Mexico with nearly 18k MT. USDA had the yearly commitments total at 1.137 MMT, compared to 1.024 MMT at this point last year.”
In addition to buying the most for the week, Mexico is also the leader for the most commitments for the year so far, by a wide margain. “Mexico has the most commitments for 2023 at 17,868 tonnes, followed by Japan at 152,100 and China at 151,500,” the Hightower Report said.