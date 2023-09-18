In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 33 cents to $77.86/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $78.20, with no comparison to the prior day
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.67 to $100.96/cwt.
“The market has been in a sideways pattern since June and has failed several attempts to push through the June high at 78.10,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA pork cutout came in at 104.04 this morning, up $5.75 from Friday morning and up $6.48 from Friday afternoon. If it ends up there today, it will be the highest it has been since August 21.”
“Chinese Custom’s data had 110k MT of pork imports for August,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down 21% from Aug ’22. The year-to-date total was 9.6% above 2022’s pace with 1.17 MMT through August.”