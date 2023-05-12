People are also reading…
“Weakness in the pork product market earlier this week and concerns that production will be higher than expected due to liquidation of breeding stock has been a source of pressure,” The Hightower Report said.
“The Supreme Court rejected a challenge to California’s Prop 12, which will limit pork shipments into the state (due to being non-conforming) and backing that supply up into other markets. This is likely factored into the current futures price level.,” Alan Brugler of Barchart said.