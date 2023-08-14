In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 20 cents to $96.15/cwt.
- National live price was $71.67, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was 31 cents higher to $96.33
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $1.00 to $109.08/cwt.
“Traders are concerned about China’s economy after reports that the nation’s top private property developer is having financial problems,” the Hightower Report said. “This has raised questions about demand. The sharp rally in the dollar today to its highest level since June 8 makes US pork less competitive on the global market.”
“USDA estimates the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.354 mln head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That set the YTD total at 76.837 mln head, or 1.3% ahead of last year.”