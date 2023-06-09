Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

USDA’s National Average Base Hog price faded 4 cents Thursday on strong 20k head volume to $86.58. The CME Lean Hog Index was $79.53 on 5/30, …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

USDA’s National Average Base Hog price dropped $4.82 on Friday afternoon to $81.76. The 5/31 CME Lean Hog Index was $79.63 after a 10c boost. …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;