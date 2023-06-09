In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $8.60 to $85.52/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $5.4 to $88.94
National carcass cutout values were up $2.71 to $88.39.
“Studies are showing positive momentum but are now in overbought territory,” The Hightower Report said. “Some caution is warranted.”
USDA made “little changes” to their pork production outlook in the monthly WASDE report, Alan Brugler of Barchart said.