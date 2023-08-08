Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

The trend in the October contract “is still positive,” The Hightower Report said, but “the market is liable to some back and fill action, espe…

Lean Hogs

October hogs gapped lower on Thursday and fell to their lowest level since July 19. The market was under pressure from a risk-off mood and a d…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;