The pork cutout futures market ended Monday 77 cents to $1.37 higher. The PM National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $115.31 up by $1.62. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 411,000 head for Monday. That is down from 476k head last week and 459,000 during the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
October hogs are trading at a 23.35 discount to the cash market, its widest discount so far this year and much wider than the five-year average of 16.87. This could lend support to the futures on breaks and may have helped lift the market back up to the upper end of its June-August trading range, according to the Hightower Report.