In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.87 to $91.65/cwt.
- National live was $70.45, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 96 cents to $105.21/cwt.
“USDA’s Ag Attache estimates China’s hog herd to end 2023 at 435 mln head, down from 452 mln last year,” Brugler Marketing said. “The liquidation is expected to continue into 2024, with USDA forecasting an ending inventory of 416.8 mln head. The Attache expects 2024 pork consumption to decrease by 740k MT to 58.15 MMT.”
“The market has held above Friday’s low so far,” the Hightower Report said, “but the gap from the open that day leaves a target down at 79.30-79.82 (for October hogs). The USDA pork cutout came in at 106.34 this morning, up 17 cents from Friday’s AM number and up 63 cents from Friday’s close.”