July hog futures expire today, and closed 37 cents weaker on Friday. The week’s move was still a net $2.97 gain. August hogs were also down by 30 cents on Friday, while the other nearby contracts went into the weekend with 25 to 40 cent gains. Dec hogs were a net 32 cents higher for the week, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Strong pork prices support lean hog values, but higher hog weights and a 3% increase in pork production last week over year ago levels could limit traders’ bullish ideas, according to the Hightower Report.