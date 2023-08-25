Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures closed up by $0.50 to $1.35, also led by the October contract. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up $4.13 on T…

Lean hogs

October hogs “failed a test of the 200-day moving average” earlier this month and the 21-day on Monday, The Hightower Report said. “Cash marke…

Lean Hogs

USDA’s Ag Attache estimates China’s hog herd to end 2023 at 435m head, down from 452m last year. The liquidation is expected to continue into …

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;