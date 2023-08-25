In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell by $3.03 to $84.62/cwt.
- National live was unchanged.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down $2.33 to $85.40.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon dropped $11.50 at $93.42/cwt.
This week it has been noticeable that hog movement is lighter due to extreme heat, said Steve Lehner of ADM Investor Services. “Weights continue to be low, but as temperatures move back to normal, movement is likely to increase and hogs start to add a few more pounds,” he said.
Front month lean hog futures trading higher on Friday, limited the pullback for the week, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.
A strong US export sales report yesterday, showing pork sales 30,000 tonnes for the second straight week counters concerns about demand. However, pork prices are sharply lower today, which undermined support late in the day, The Hightower Report said today.