In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down $1.75 to $935.01/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $72.23
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.39 cents to $44.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents at $94.51/cwt.
Cash pork prices have been steadily climbing higher. Best prices are butts, ribs and bellies and they aren’t the leaders of the pork complex, said Chris Lehner of Barchart.
“There are many consumers wanting to reduce food prices. Buying pork is one way to do it,” he said.
Exports are up according to the weekly FAS data release with 28,654 MT of pork sold for export during the week that ended June 15. That was up 7% from last week and was 13% above the same week last year. Mexico and Canada were the top destinations, said Alan Brugler of Barchart.