In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 37 cents to $100.76/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 8 cents to $100.51
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.33 lower to $110.66/cwt.
“The steep selloff in corn and soybeans in the wake of the USDA report may have put pressure on lean hogs,” the Hightower Report said. “In the report, the USDA lowered its projection for US 2023 pork production by 15 mln pounds from the June update. Third-quarter production was lowered by 145 mln pounds.”
“Federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 470,000 head for Tuesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “After revising Monday’s kill lower, that set the week’s running total at 930,000 head.”