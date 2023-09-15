In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 91 cents to $77.53/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $61.93
- Iowa-Minnesota was not reported today.
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 26cents to $98.83/cwt.
Hog weights are starting to creep higher. “As hog slaughter increases, it is positive if pork prices gain faster than hog prices but it will be bearish if pork prices fall,” said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
December hogs are higher at this afternoon after trading to their lowest level since Monday earlier. The market has been in a modest uptrend since the last week in August, but it has seen resistance at the June and July highs, The Hightower Report said.