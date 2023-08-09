In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 31 cents to $99.56/cwt.
- National live price was down $4.64 to $68.76
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was $1.95 higher to $100.83
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $2.97 lower to $109.12/cwt.
“Hogs were lower today,” Virginia McGathey, with McGathey Commodities, said. “The cutout values were down over $3. Also the uncertainty over pork demand if Prop 12 is fully implemented… Just that kind of uncertainty put pressure on the market today.”
“The average hog weight for Iowa-Southern Minnesota as of August 5 was 277.0 pounds, up from 276.8 pounds the previous week and 276.6 a year ago,” the Hightower Report said. “The 5-year average is 277.5 pounds.”