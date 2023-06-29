In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 21 cents to $94.00/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $3.82 to $102.90/cwt.
“USDA’s Hogs & Pigs report put the June 1 All hogs count at 72.394 mln head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 0.11% increase from last year’s inventory. The analyst estimates going in were to see a 0.7% reduction on average. Of that, NASS counted 66.249 mln market hogs (+0.16%) and 6.164 mln breeding hogs (-0.36%).”
“Cumulative (export) sales for 2023 have reached 1.042 mln tonnes, up from 932,300 a year ago and slightly below the five-year average of 1.053 mln,” the Hightower Report said. “The largest buyer this week was Mexico at 15,108 tonnes, followed by South Korea at 4,067. China bought just 236 tonnes.”