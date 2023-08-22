People are also reading…
USDA’s Ag Attache estimates China’s hog herd to end 2023 at 435m head, down from 452m last year. The liquidation is expected to continue into 2024, with USDA forecasting an ending inventory of 416.8m head. The attache expects 2024 pork consumption to decrease by 740k MT to 58.15 MMT – with imports only rising by 20k MT yr/yr. Most of the offset will draw down China’s pork stocks, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
October hogs gave up most of Friday’s gains yesterday and finished with a heavy loss, according to the Hightower Report. They are trading at a larger than normal discount to the cash market, which provides some support, but the market is in a seasonally slow period, and cash pork prices are under pressure.