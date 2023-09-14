In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 65 cents to $78.44/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 25 cents lower to $79.12
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 87 cents to $99.09/cwt.
“The weekly Export Sales report showed 23,052 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 9/7,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down from 26.3k MT LW and was 6.5k MT lighter than the 5-wk average. Pork exports were also down 32% wk/wk with 20,720 MT shipped.”
Mexico was the top sales destination. “The largest buyer this week was Mexico at 6,297 tonnes, followed by Canada at 4,497 and Japan at 4,193,” the Hightower Report said. “Mexico has the most commitments for 2023 at 501,900 tonnes, followed by Japan at 178,500 and China at 168,900.”