In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 30 cents to $94.21/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 46 cents to $94.93/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $1.08 to $99.08/cwt.
Markets “have been respecting a key reversal top from last Thursday,” The Hightower Report said, but are still avoiding a sharp selloff.
Today marks the first time in six sessions the USDA pork cutout price declined, The Hightower Report said.