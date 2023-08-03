In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $1.32 to $100.55/cwt.
- National live price was $77.32, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $3.19 lower to $99.77
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $4.00 higher to $115.63/cwt.
“The export sales report showed US pork sales for the week ending July 27 at 17,826 tonnes, down from 25,485 tonnes the previous week and the lowest they have been since the beginning of January,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2023 have reached 1.155 mln tonnes, up from 1.055 mln a year ago but below the five-year average of 1.189 mln.”
“USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.420 mln head through Wednesday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 30k head more than last week and is up 71k head from the same week last year.”