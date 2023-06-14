In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 17 cents to $94.26/cwt.
- National live was $4.50 higher to $71.06
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 17 cents to $94.55
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 16 cents to $89.68/cwt. “Open interest has declined during this 2 ½ week rally, indicating the move has been dominated by short covering,” the Hightower Report said. “The market is drawing support from cash pork prices. The USDA pork cutout came in at $91.16 this morning, up $1.64 from yesterday’s AM number and up $2.56 from yesterday PM. This is a seasonally strong time of year for pork.”
Traders are also watching the hog slaughter numbers, which are running a little lower. “USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Tuesday at 927,000 head, that trails last week by 9,000 and the same week last year by 4,000,” Brugler Marketing said.