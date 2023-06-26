In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 7 cents to $92.97/cwt.
- National live was 22 cents lower to $72.01
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 8 cents to $94.65
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $2.19 higher to $99.55/cwt.
“Friday’s cold storage report showed US frozen pork supply declining in May, which is a normal, seasonal pattern,” the Hightower Report said. “They also fell below year-ago levels for the first time this year, which might be viewed as bullish from a long-term perspective. The market may also be drawing support from pork prices.”
Analysts are watching climbs in the national average base hog price and the lean hog index. “USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased $4.40 on Monday morning to $92.06,” Brugler Marketing said. “The CME Lean Hog Index for 6/22 was 94 cents higher to $91.41.”