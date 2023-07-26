In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 58 cents to $106.31/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 53 cents higher to $106.56
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 31 cents lower to $112.75/cwt.
Traders are processing the latest cold storage information. “Monthly Cold Storage data from NASS had pork supplies at 490.192 mln lbs in June,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was an 8% drop from May and a 7-month low. Belly supplies were reported at the tightest since Jan at 70.57 mln lbs.”
The size of the discount of futures to the cash market could help push prices higher. “The futures are trading at a larger than normal discount to the cash market, which could lend some support,” the Hightower Report said.