In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 37 cents to $71.67/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at $75.14/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 2.51to $81.32/cwt.
USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $2.15 higher to $80.96 on Friday morning. The week’s federally inspected hog slaughter was estimated at 1.890m head through Thursday. That is down 15k head from last week’s pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Pork remains cheap compared to beef and it is likely the reason for the up move along with week after week excellent pork exports., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.