Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

It was a weak start for the week’s hog market, with lean hog futures ending Monday 7 to cents to $1.60 weaker. The USDA had the National Avera…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

The weekly FAS Export Sales report showed 25,485 MT of pork was sold during the week that ended 7/20. That was a 32% increase for the week and…

Lean hogs

Pork cutout futures ended the last trade day of the week with $0.02 to $1.45 gains, as August faded into the close. The National Pork Carcass …

Lean hogs

Hog markets saw a sharp reversal yesterday, and the October contract may challenge Friday’s high of $85.55, The Hightower Report said. “The ma…