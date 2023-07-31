In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.24 higher to $101.71/cwt.
- National live was $71.96, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 78 cents to $104.22
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $3.74 to $117.21/cwt.
Traders are watching seasonal trends in weights, as well as the size of the futures discount to the cash market. “Animal weights tend to decline this time of year, and October futures are at a larger than normal discount to the cash market, which is also supportive,” the Hightower Report said.”
“USDA reported the week’s FI hog slaughter as 2.392 mln head through Saturday,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is 76k more than last week, and 100k head above the same week last year. The YTD hog slaughter is 1.3% ahead of last year’s pace.”