In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 78 cents to $101.54/cwt.
- National live was $76.10, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.57 higher to $102.08
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 24 cents to $110.90/cwt.
“The weekly Export Sales report had 24,485 MT of pork sales for the week that ended July 6,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was down 6% from the prior week, but was 25% above the same week last year. Shipments fell 16k MT for the week to the lowest weekly total since October of 2018. Accumulated pork shipments were 857,275 MT and still 8% ahead of last year's pace.”
China was by far the biggest purchaser of US pork for the week. “The largest buyer this week was China at 13,727 tonnes, followed by Japan at 3,789,” the Hightower Report said. “This was China’s biggest purchase since April 27.”