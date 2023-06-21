In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base was up 78 cents to $96.34/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $1.19 higher to $96.97
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.46 to $96.08/cwt.
“A decline in Iowa/Minnesota hog weights this week has lent support from a fundamental standpoint,” the Hightower Report said. “Weights tend to decline this time of year, but current weights are well below a year ago and the five-year average. A jump in pork prices today also lent support.”
“Pork cutout futures are trading higher with gains of as much as 1.5% so far,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was reported $4.04 higher to $98.66. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 469,000 head setting the week’s pace at 928,000.”