In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $5.76 to $78.94/cwt.
- National live was unchanged, staying at $64.12
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 39 cents to $87.31
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon is up 66 cents at $83.73/cwt.
June hogs have been trading at significant premium to the cash market, which left them vulnerable to a selloff. The trade may have been disappointed with a decline in the pork cutout on Tuesday, The Hightower Report said today.
Lean hog futures have gains in the June and July contracts, while the other nearby futures were down by as much as 80 cents at midday, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.