The USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $1.96 higher to $117.21/cwt.
Traders continue to watch the long-range forecast and the weather situation in the Midwest, and what impact it could have.
“The latest 8-14 day forecast has more moderate temperatures for the upper Midwest, which may ease concerns about weight gain,” the Hightower Report said.
Analysts are also watching trends in hog slaughter numbers.
“USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for the week through Saturday at 2.316 mln head,” Brugler Marketing said. “That is below the 2.328 mln head last week, but up 21k head year over year.”