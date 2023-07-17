In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass rose $2.08 to $102.00/cwt.
- National live reported at $75.10
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass reported at $103.06/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $2.79 to $112.76/cwt.
The market has been consolidating after a steep rally, “running into heavy resistance at the bottom of a five-month trading range,” The Hightower Report said. “Pork prices have been firm, which has lent underlying support.
“China’s commerce ministry said on Friday that the government stockpiled 20,000 tonnes of pork to replenish state reserves,” The Hightower Report said.