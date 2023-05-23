People are also reading…
The market remains in a steady downtrend and is probing for a short-term low. June hogs closed sharply lower on the session yesterday and the market is trading into new contract lows, according to the Hightower Report.
Pork cutout futures settled $0.87 to $1.10 lower on Monday. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Monday afternoon was 39 cents $1.30 higher to $84.77. Bellies were up by $9.62 to $85.11. CME’s Fresh Bacon Index was 68 cents higher at $106.62 for the week that ended 5/19. Monday’s FI hog slaughter was estimated at 473k head. That is up from 464,000 last week and from 462,000 during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.