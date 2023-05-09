In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $0.79 to $73.59/cwt.
- National live was unchanged at $55.34
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 79 cents to $77.10
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up 15 cents to $82.09/cwt.
June hogs closed higher on the session after posting a new contract low. The higher close represents a key reversal and it was an outside day up. The market is probing for a short-term low as traders see a short-term uptrend in prices, and a seasonal decline in production as positive forces, but June remains at a significant premium to the cash market
Hogs are trying to find support today, Brugler Marketing said.