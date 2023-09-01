People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures ended the day with $0.10 to $1.90 losses. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was 10 cents stronger in the PM report to $92.22. USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter for the week through Thursday at 1.894m head, up from 1.876m head last week by 30k head lighter yr/yr, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
A contra-seasonal decline in Iowa-Southern Minnesota hog weights appeared to inspire a sharp reversal in the hog market yesterday, according to the Hightower Report. The average weight as of Aug. 26 was 274.3 pounds, down from 278.3 the previous week, and 276.5 a year ago.