In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up 64 cents to $97.89/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was down 2 cents to $97.54
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were 1 cent higher to $107.95/cwt.
Traders are watching the climb in pork cutout values. “The USDA pork cutout came in at $111.46 this morning, up $3.52 from Friday’s AM number and up $4.93 from Friday afternoon,” the Hightower Report said. “If it settles there today, it will be the highest it has been since Aug. 22, 2022.”
“USDA estimated the FI hog slaughter at 1.954 mln head for the week through Saturday, compared to 1.972 mln during the same week last year,” Brugler Marketing said. “YTD hog slaughter remains 1.1% ahead of last year’s pace.”