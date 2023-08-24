People are also reading…
October hogs “failed a test of the 200-day moving average” earlier this month and the 21-day on Monday, The Hightower Report said. “Cash markets are soft and weights are increasing. Look for a test of last week’s low of 77.75 today.”
Hog futures “pressed downward” on Wednesday as the lean hog index fell further, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “The monthly Cold Storage report had 473.84m lbs of pork for July. NASS data had that at a 2.7% lower volume month over month and down from 526.5m lbs in July 2022.”