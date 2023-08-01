In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up $2.29 to $104.00/cwt.
- National live was unchanged.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 0.04 cents to $104.26
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon are down $1.95 to $115.26/cwt.
October lean hogs opened above yesterday's high this morning, at their highest level since March 16, but they proceeded to fall back into yesterday's range to lower on the day. Still, the market's gradual uptrend is still intact, The Hightower Report said today.