Pork cutout futures settled Friday’s session with $1.90 to $2.97 losses. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up by $1.01 to $82.20. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 2.371 million head, down from 2.397m last week but up from 2.346 during the same week last year, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The market is extremely oversold technically, and fund traders hold a near record short position in hogs. Production normally increases 50 million of 150 million pounds from the 2nd quarter to the 3rd quarter, so the 35 million pound decline for this year is considered a supportive development, according to the Hightower Report.