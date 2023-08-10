In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down $3.58 to $95.98/cwt.
- National live rose $7.20 to $75.96/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass fell $6.18 to $94.65/cwt.
National carcass cutout up $3.89 to $113.01/cwt.
Lean hogs were down Wednesday but technically there was no negative damage to charts. Since the high was made on October Lean Hogs on July 20th, hogs have had some volatility during the daily trading, but closing prices have been in a fairly tight closing range, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.
Recent declines in cash hog and pork prices and higher hogweights have undermined support, but the USDA pork cutout came was sharply higher which could lend support for the session, according to the Hightower Reports.