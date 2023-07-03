People are also reading…
At the close, futures were 20 to 27 cents higher in the summer months, but down by 15 to 97 cents for the deferred contracts, The July-Dec spread widened by $6 for the week. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $3.04 lower to $90.96. The CME Lean Hog Index was $93.42, up by another 46 cents, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Last week’s Hogs and Pigs report showed surprising increases in US hog supply for medium and lower weight hogs but a tighter than expected supply of hogs weighing more than 180 pounds. This has supported the July and ‘august contracts but has pressured October, December and others, according to the Hightower Report.