In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass rose $7.72 to $93.24/cwt.
- National live was reported at $65.73.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass rose $4.73 to $93.67/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 19 cents to $88.20/cwt.
Hog markets were “well off the highs” today, as the market corrects its oversold condition despite gains, The Hightower Report said. “The rally has largely been based on short covering.”
“The market has also been drawing support from an extended rally in beef prices that makes pork a desirable alternative,” The Hightower Report said.