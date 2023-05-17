In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.95 to $84.74/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $2.55 to $87.49
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 68 cents to $83.07/cwt.
“Front month pork cutout futures are down by as much as $2.95 at midday,” Brugler Marketing said. “USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was $82.67 on Wednesday morning after a $1.08 drop. Hams were down the most with a $5.05 drop.”
Analysts are watching hog slaughter trends. “The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 470,000 yesterday,” the Hightower Report said. “This brings the total for the week so far to 934,000 head, up from 919,000 last week but down from 943,000 a year ago.”