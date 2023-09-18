People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures closed 2 to 30 cents weaker on the week’s last trading day. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value dropped $1.43 on Friday to $97.66. USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 1.905m head through Thursday, compared to 1.929m during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
December hogs traded right up to near the top of a trading range that extends back to July last week and backed off when they failed to penetrate it, according to the Hightower Report, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. The market is in a seasonally weak period and may have difficulty moving through those highs this week.