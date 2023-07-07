In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $2.95 to $97.25/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $3.05 to $97.56/cwt.
National carcass cutout rose $2.94 to $107.94/cwt.
Hog export sales were down slightly from last week and slightly below the four-week average, The Hightower Report said. Mexico was the largest buyer. “The market’s short-term trend is positive.”
“Over the past week there has been price improvement on pork and it has been from loins, hams and bellies,” ADM Investor Services said. “These primal cuts need to remain the leader.”