In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base dropped by $4.85 to $81.76/cwt.
- National live was unchanged
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass was unchanged.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was down 96 cents to $84.72/cwt.
July hogs gapped higher this morning and traded to their highest level since May 19. “The market is benefiting from aggressive short covering after it put in a contract last week that was soundly rejected, The Hightower Report said today.
Confusion over implications from California’s Prop 12 ruling and how that will impact pork markets moving forward continues to exert pressure, CIH’s Hog Margin Watch said today. “The general assumption is that non-compliant pork will have to be cleared through other domestic channels once the new law takes effect July 1 which will exert downward price pressure over the near-term,” CIHI said. There are indications that producers may be accelerating the pace of their marketing to get ahead of any further weakness, the CIH Margin Report said today.
We have a strong close/finish in the hogs being seen—as the pork cut-out has breached $85 and the “pork and bean” trade by funds seems once again prominent, said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting.