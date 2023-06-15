In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 94 cents to $93.32/cwt.
- National live was up 59 cents to $71.65
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was 20 cents higher to $94.75
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.16 to $90.89/cwt.
“Weekly pork bookings were 26,670 MT according to the latest Export Sales report,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was a 3-week high but still down 4% from the same week last year. Mexico was the top buyer for the week. The accumulated pork commitments were marked at 987,000 MT as of June 8.”
“U.S. pork export sales for the week ending June 8 came in at 26,670 tonnes, up from 25,473 the previous week and the highest since May 18,” the Hightower Report said. “...The largest buyer this week was Mexico at 10,745 tonnes, followed by Japan at 4,680, Australia at 1,946, and China at 1,927.”