USDA reported 29,239 MT of pork was sold for export during the week that ended 5/18. That was down 8.4% from last week’s and was 20% below the same week last year. Pork exports were 38,495 MT for the week, led by shipments to Mexico (44% of the total). The weekly data had 2023’s total export at 647,940 MT through 5/18 – 8.2% ahead of last year’s pace, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value for Thursday was $81.19, up by 32 cents. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter at 1.903m head for the week through Thursday. That is 33k head above last week’s pace, according to Total Farm Marketing.