In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.88 to $100.20/cwt.
- National live was $74.20, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.29 higher to $100.61
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $3.69 to $105.00/cwt.
A variety of factors impacted hog markets, including the People’s Republic of China buying pork. “The PRC announced plans to acquire 28,750 MT of pork for State Reserves,” Brugler Marketing said. “Pork cutout futures are also on the rally, also led by October with a 3% gain… USDA estimated the week’s FI hog slaughter at 872k head through Wednesday.”
“US trade data for the month of May showed US pork exports at 615.15 mln pounds, which is the highest they have been since May 2021,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA pork cutout came in at $106.38 this morning, down $2.61 from yesterday’s AM number and down $2.03 from yesterday’s close.”