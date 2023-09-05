In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was unchanged at $78.19/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was not reported today.
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $5.17 at $98.87/cwt.
The USDA pork cutout came in at $98.29 this morning, up $4.59 from Friday's a.m. number and up $4.65 from Friday afternoon. “This is the highest the cutout has been since August 24,” The Hightower Report said today.
USDA estimates the weekly hog slaughter under federal inspection as 2.388 million head through Saturday. That is 107,000 head lighter for the week, but is up 18,000 head from the same week last year. The YTD slaughter remains 1.4% ahead of last year’s pace, Alan Brugler of Barchart said today.