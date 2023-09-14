Hog weights are up significantly from last week, more than 4 pounds heavier at 279.0 pounds. That is higher than this time last year and the five-year average. “Hogs have a seasonal tendency to increase at this time of year but this could still put seasonal pressure on hog prices,” The Hightower Report said.
Hog slaughter for the week sits at 1.421 mln head as of Wednesday, down 26,000 from a year ago.
The Hightower Report says support for the December contract is at $74.92 with resistance coming at $78.10 and $79.10.