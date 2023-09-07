In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was up $1.13 to $80.26/cwt.
- National live was $3.33 higher to $62.08
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 42 cents to $80.60
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $4.12 lower to $94.21/cwt.
Traders continue to watch the drought situation and the impact it is having. “The weekly US Drought Monitor showed 52% of the hog inventory was within an area experiencing drought as of Tuesday, up from 49% the previous week and the highest it has been since August 1,” the Hightower Report said.
Exports also remain on analysts’ radar. “July pork exports were 504.7 mln lbs after converting Census data,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was up 4.2% from last year but dropped 13.6% from June.”